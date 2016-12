IOF arrest two children in Jerusalem, 11 in West Bank

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning have arrested two Palestinian children from inside the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Reasons for the arrest are still unknown.

In addition, IOF arrested 11 Palestinians overnight from areas all over the West Bank, during wide raid and arrest campaigns.

In the meantime, Israeli settlers have continued to enter the mosque in small geoups under heavy protection from special Israeli forces.