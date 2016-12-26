Israel hands out demolition threats to 20 Palestinian-owned facilities

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) on Monday have handed out demolition threats to 20 Palestinian-owned facilities in the town of Yatta, southern Hebron Hills, for having “no building permit”.

The town falls in area C of the occupied West Bank, which is under Israeli civil and military control.

The residents of area C have always been subject to such threats; demolition and displacement.

Local activist Rateb Jabour affirmed that Israeli civil administration crews handed over demolition notifications against 16 houses, south of the town, in addition to a mosque and three solar panels.

The notified facilities were funded by international organizations.

Jabour called for putting an end to Israeli demolition policy which left hundreds of Palestinian families homeless especially in this particular cold weather.

Demolitions in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem have seen an unprecedented upsurge in recent months, as Israeli authorities demolished 905 Palestinian structures in the occupied Palestinian territories so far this year, in a big increase from 453 in all of 2015, according to UN documentation.