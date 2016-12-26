Israel sentences Palestinian college girl to 16 years in prison

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli Central Court in Jerusalem on Sunday evening has sentenced the 19-year-old Palestinian girl, Shurouq Dwayyat, to 16 years in jail.

The sentence comes on allegations that she “attempted to carry out a stabbing attack against the Israeli forces.”

In October 2015, Dwayyat was shot in her chest and hand, by IOF, before she was arrested shortly afterwards. The detainee was aged 17 at the time.

A native of Jerusalem’s southern town of Sour Baher, Dwayyat was kidnapped by the occupation forces on her way to the al-Aqsa Mosque to perform prayers.

The Israeli police shot her right away on claims of a stabbing attempt while on-the-spot observers said the girl posed no threat to the cops.