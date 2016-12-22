Ahmad Kharoubi (19) killed this morning by IOF

Palestinian teen shot dead by IOF during clashes

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday dawn have shot dead a Palestinian youth during a campaign of home demolitions, whioch caused clashes to break out in Kafr Aqab town near Ramallah, central West Bank.

The victim of the shooting was identified as Ahmad Kharoubi, 19.

Clashes broke out when Israeli police forces violently stormed the martyr Misbah Abu Sbeih’s house in the town and started its demolition:

Abu Sbeih, 39, was killed by Israeli police following an alleged shooting attack in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Oct. 9, 2016.

Abu Sbeih’s body is still being held by Israeli authorities along with the bodies of 19 others.

