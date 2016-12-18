UCI lays the foundation stone for Masyoun Gardens

Palestine /Ramallah/PNN/

Union Construction & Investment (UCI) is delighted to announce the laying of the foundation stone for the Masyoun Gardens project, in a ceremony overseen by Dr. Mohammed Al-Sabawi; the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the founder of UCI. Dr. Al-Sabawi was joined at the ceremony by Eng. Khaled Al-Sabawi; UCI’s CEO and Vice Chairman and a variety of staff and stakeholders from UCI and sister companies, while a number of journalists also attended.

With an estimated development cost of $6 million USD and built on an area spanning roughly 3,000m2 in Al-Masyoun – one of the most prestigious and desirable neighborhoods in Ramallah – this project consists of four residential buildings designed in accordance with the most rigorous and modern construction standards.

Each building contains 16 apartments with a variety of sizes to fit all requirements and tastes.

Dr. Al-Sabawi – a leading figure in the promotion of the Palestinian economy – expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by the company in such a short period of time, saying “I welcome the esteemed attendees and bless our company for this great achievement, and we have exceeded even our own high expectations with the selling of all of the residential units that were offered in the first phase of the project within just a few months. I really appreciate the efforts of the company’s employees, who ensure that our company remains at the top of the real-estate development market in Palestine. From the beginning, our goal was to establish our reputation by offering top quality real-estate projects in Palestine that are designed, constructed and managed by the minds and hands of creative Palestinians.”

Dr. Sabawi continued, “We, as a leading real-estate developer in Palestine, always seek to meet the requirements of the Palestinian citizen by providing the finest and optimal housing projects, compatible with the difficult economic conditions that our beloved homeland suffers from. It was our honor to be one of the first real-estate development companies to allow Palestinians to own an affordable modern apartment in the most expensive neighborhoods in Al-Masyoun, Ramallah, without a down payment and with direct installments through the company that extend up to ten years.”

Dr. Al-Sabawi emphasized that the customer’s needs are the company’s top priority, and assured the audience that UCI has ambitious plans for its future investment program. “There will be will other major projects in the next stage,” said Dr. Al-Sabawi. “This is essential for Union Construction and Investment Co. to retain its title of excellence, and to continue its support of Palestine’s economy.”

Following the ceremony, Eng. Khaled Al-Sabawi paid tribute to the Chairman of the Board of Directors: “our work is built upon the precise visions and the wise guidance of Dr. Mohammed Al-Sabawi, and we always challenge ourselves to be more distinctive and innovative at work, and to create projects that ultimately serve Palestinian society.” Eng. Al-Sabawi also announced the start of the second phase of the project, with the hand-over of apartments to Palestinian families scheduled to begin in the summer of 2018.