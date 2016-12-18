IOF kill 19-year-old Palestinian in Ramallah

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Sunday morning have shot dead a Palestinian youth near Ramallah, central West Bank, in clashes that broke out during an Israeli raid.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that Ahmed al-Rimawi (19) from Ramallah’s northwestern village of Beit Rima, was killed during clashes between Palestinian protesters and the Israeli soldiers.

Ahmed was shot with live ammunition to the chest, and was announced dead on the way to the Yasser Arafat Hospital in Salfit.

The victim is the son of the Palestinian ex-prisoner Hazem al-Rimawi, who had been locked up for 14 years and a half in Israeli jails and was released three months ago.



Two more youths sustained wounds in the clashes and were rushed to Salfit public hospital for urgent treatment.

Since October last year, 269 protesters have been killed and hundreds of others injured in violent clashes with the Israeli occupation army across the occupied Palestinian territories.