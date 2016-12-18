Ashrawi denounces Hamas’ planned execution of a Palestinian woman in Gaza

Ramallah/PNN/

PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi strongly denounced Hamas’ decision to sentence Nahia A., a twenty-six-year-old woman from Khan Yunis, Gaza, to death for killing her husband who beat her repeatedly, and said, “The death penalty is a blatant violation of the right to life, and it should be abolished in Palestine.

We call on Hamas to cease and desist from enforcing such a punishment and to abide by Palestine’s obligations in accordance with all the conventions and agreements to which we acceded to in 2014, including the “Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment” and the “International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.””

In compliance with the code of criminal procedures (no.3) 2001, the ratification of death sentences is the sole right of the President of the Palestinian National Authority; undertaking death sentences without the President’s approval is illegal and a breach of the provisions of the law and the constitution.

Dr. Ashrawi also urged Hamas to provide protection for all women, including those who have been subjected to abuse and violence: “It is imperative that the rights and fundamental freedoms of women are safeguarded.

The killing of Nahia’s husband occurred due to the absence of law which is intended to provide safety and protection for all women.”